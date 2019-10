WACO – The City of Waco and the Waco Fire Department are honoring our fallen firefighters.

Saturday night and Sunday night, each fire station in the City will be illuminated with red spotlights as part of a national event called “light the night.”

On Facebook, the Waco Police Department says “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends at the Waco Fire Department. We are honored to serve alongside you. Thank you for your service.”