WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event.

Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime.

They are asking people bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in recognition of a crime victim, and they request you also identify the angel by writing their first and last name on the ornament.

This event will take place on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.