Waco Immigrants Alliance seeking ways to help migrants

WACO, Texas – The Waco Immigrants Alliance is watching the situation at the border closely and looking for ways to help.

One look at the video from South Texas, and you can understand why many people are calling it a “crisis.”

While Gov. Greg Abbott says President Joe Biden’s policies are to blame, others support freezing funds used to build the border wall.

Hope Mustakim is the Executive Director of the Waco Immigrants Alliance, who says the funds can be used for solutions instead.

“It’s definitely a smarter and more humane use of funds, to start putting that towards reuniting families and finding better solutions,” Mustakim said. “Whether that’s more case workers in detention centers, processing centers, or temporary housing and shelter.”

Mustakim says the increase of migrants has always been there, but with Biden’s decision to stop forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico – it has magnified the traffic volume.

“Under the Trump administration, the MMP program – or ‘Remain in México’ – kind of created this bubble effect,” Mustakim said. “So it has just grown and grown, now that Biden has dialed back the MMP program. That’s why it seems there is this huge influx. Really, it’s the same bubble that’s busted.”

Gov. Greg Abbott says it’s putting Homeland Security at risk because drug cartels are using it to their advantage.

“Because of the volume of people coming across the border, the Border Patrol that makes the arrest, they have to engage quite literally in babysitting. While they are doing babysitting, that provides an opportunity for the cartels to be able to bring other people across the border illegally,” Abbott said.

This situation is still developing, and we will have more information in the days to come.

As of now, the Waco Immigrants Alliance is starting to think of ways to help migrants that will come to the area.

“We will start preparing for migrants that might need emergency housing or temporary housing, as they are being released gradually from these processing centers,” Mustakim said. “We are ready to be flexible and meet the needs that arise.”