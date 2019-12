WACO, Texas- Waco ISD is getting a new athletic director.

Waco ISD superintendent, Susan Kincannon, announced today that she will recommend Ed love as the district’s next athletic director.

In this role, “Love” will direct and manage the overall program of extracurricular athletics for the district.

Most recently, “Love” served as the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco.

Many former students and their families know “Love” as a long-time coach of over two decades.