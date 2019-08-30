Live Now
Waco ISD approves new superintendent

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District held a special meeting on Thursday night to confirm the contract of Dr. Susan Kincannon as the new superintendent.

The school board met in a closed session to consult with an attorney before confirming Kincannon around 8:00 p.m.

Kincannon will be paid an annual salary of $250,000 per year, as well as retirement contributions. She will be provided an auto allowance of $500 per month for travel within the district and reimbursement for relocating from Belton to within the school district.

You can view Kincannon’s contract below.

Superintendent ContractDownload

