Waco ISD at-home kits set for distribution on Monday

WACO, Texas – It was a busy Friday for employees at the Waco Independent School District as they prepared weeks’ worth of at-home learning material for almost 15,000 students district-wide.

“When we found out that we were going to be closing, we had to make a plan to continue learning for our kids at home,” says Deena Cornblum, Assistant Superintendent of Waco ISD.

The district is moving forward with their plan while school remains closed through April 3rd due to orders from Governor Greg Abbott.

While teachers are working from home, principals, assistant principals, and support staff members stepped in to make it all work.

“They volunteered to come out and make these packs so that they’re going home. We’re doing all packing here, and then our maintenance department is shipping those things to the campus,” says Cornblum.

The district expressed that they know every student learns different – and to accommodate this, more resources may be required.

For bilingual and English as a Second Language students, as well as students who receive special education services or students with dyslexia, the resources they are typically used to using will still remain available.

“Each child will have an individualized pack along with the pack that they are getting that will have special accomodations for them,” says Cornblum.

Without a background in education, it could be difficult to just launch into teaching at-home on a daily basis.

For parents who have never taught according to state curriculum guidelines, the district is making it easier for parents to stay up to speed and follow along.

“In the pack, there’s a direction sheet that explains about how long to spend on each activity. Most activities come with a direction page, so they will know what to do,” says Cornblum.