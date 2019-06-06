Waco ISD Board fills vacancies

After the Waco Independent School District interviewed several individuals in closed session on Wednesday night, they voted unanimously to appoint Robin Houston to fill the vacancy for an at-large trustee and Jose Vidana to fill the vacancy representing Trustee District 3.

Both were appointed to serve until the next regularly scheduled school board election in May 2020. At that time, a special election will be held for the final year of the unexpired term for the at-large position, and an election will be held for a full three-year term representing District 3.

Houston is a Waco High School alumna and the parent of two Waco ISD students, one of whom also graduated from Waco High School last Saturday. For over a decade, Houston has been the juvenile prosecutor in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

A postal carrier who delivers mail in the Alta Vista neighborhood, Vidana and his wife, Letitia, are both members of the University High School Class of 1997.

The newly appointed trustees will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting on June 24.

Source: Waco Independent School District