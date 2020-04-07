Waco ISD Distributes Laptops To Begin Online Classes

WACO, Texas – Tennyson Middle School began handing out laptops and iPads Monday as the Waco Independent School District begins its next phase in virtual learning.

This comes as Governor Greg Abbott extended school closures until May 4th.

“I’ve been a blended learning fan for a long time. I think that using technology in this day and age is a good thing,” says Principal Matt Rambo.

Weeks ago, the district gave students paper learning packets – but administrators prefer online learning.

A complete schedule of device distribution dates and times can be found here by clicking on technology distribution.

For families without Internet, the district provided a list of free and low cost hotspots.