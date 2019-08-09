Waco ISD hosting 8th annual Family Fest

WACO, Texas – While you’re out and about shopping for Tax-Free Weekend, you can also take part in Waco’s 8th annual Family Fest at Waco and University High Schools.
This gives parents an opportunity to register their kids for the school year. Once they are registered, they get a voucher for a free backpack and school supplies. Health screenings and low cost immunizations will also be available.
The following campuses should attend Family Fest at University High School:
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Bell’s Hill Elementary
- Brazos High Credit Recovery
- Cesar Chavez Middle
- Kendrick Elementary
- South Waco Elementary
The following campuses should attend Family Fest at Waco High School:
- Brook Avenue Elementary
- Cedar Ridge Elementary
- Crestview Elementary
- Dean Highland Elementary
- G.W. Carver Middle
- Hillcrest PDS
- J.H. Hines Elementary
- Indian Spring Middle
- Mountainview Elementary
- Parkdale Elementary
- Provident Heights Elementary
- Tennyson Middle/ATLAS
- West Avenue Elementary
Lake Air Montessori Magnet will be represented at both locations.
Bus transportation will be provided to and from all elementary and middle school campuses, as well as the former North Waco campus. The bus schedule includes pick-up and drop-off times, and can be found at wacoisd.org/familyfest.
