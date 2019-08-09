Waco ISD hosting 8th annual Family Fest

WACO, Texas – While you’re out and about shopping for Tax-Free Weekend, you can also take part in Waco’s 8th annual Family Fest at Waco and University High Schools.

This gives parents an opportunity to register their kids for the school year. Once they are registered, they get a voucher for a free backpack and school supplies. Health screenings and low cost immunizations will also be available.

The following campuses should attend Family Fest at University High School:

Alta Vista Elementary

Bell’s Hill Elementary

Brazos High Credit Recovery

Cesar Chavez Middle

Kendrick Elementary

South Waco Elementary

The following campuses should attend Family Fest at Waco High School:

Brook Avenue Elementary

Cedar Ridge Elementary

Crestview Elementary

Dean Highland Elementary

G.W. Carver Middle

Hillcrest PDS

J.H. Hines Elementary

Indian Spring Middle

Mountainview Elementary

Parkdale Elementary

Provident Heights Elementary

Tennyson Middle/ATLAS

West Avenue Elementary

Lake Air Montessori Magnet will be represented at both locations.

Bus transportation will be provided to and from all elementary and middle school campuses, as well as the former North Waco campus. The bus schedule includes pick-up and drop-off times, and can be found at wacoisd.org/familyfest.

