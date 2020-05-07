Waco ISD Hosts Surprise Celebrations To Award ‘Teachers of The Year’

WACO, Texas – Teacher Appreciation Week is in full swing as the Waco Independent School District awards four educators with its coveted Teacher of the Year award!

The recipients were:

Julie Richardson, Waco ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year

Jonathan Cambambia, Waco ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year

Cassandra Benjamin, Waco ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year

Charity Lee, Waco ISD Secondary First Year Teacher of the Year

The celebrations, which were a surprise to the honorees, were held at different locations throughout Waco. The awards recognized one elementary and secondary teacher who just completed their first year being an educator.

