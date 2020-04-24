Waco ISD introduces new grading guidelines due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Waco ISD’s administration is making some revisions to their promotion and retention policies due to COVID-19.

Teachers will now record grades for the weeks from February 24th through May 28th. All grades will be weighted equally.

Students’ six highest grades will be averaged for each subject area to determine the average of the final six weeks. Teachers may record an “incomplete” for students who do not complete assignments by May 28.

For seniors and their families, there’s no word just yet on changes for graduation plans. So far they expect to still hold graduation – however, this is subject to change based on recommendations from the local government.

On Thursday night, district leaders noted that only 62 percent of Waco ISD students have been actively engaged in distance learning since schools closed. They say this is certainly a cause for concern district-wide.

“We definitely have a concern about that, and we have work to do. It will be a challenge from now throughout the summer to make sure we get all of this cleared up, and we just have to do it. And it will be tough,” said Dr. Susan Kincannon in the virtual meeting.

Waco ISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the new grading policies.