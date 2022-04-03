WACO, Texas — If you’re on the job hunt and are hoping to work with a school district, Waco ISD could be the place for you.

The district will be hosting the 2022 Waco ISD Job Fair on Saturday April 9 from 9:00 to 11:30 in the morning.

Principals and supervisors will be in attendence and with the right qualifications, you could be hired on the spot.

They are asking those looking for quick hiring to be pre-registered and have a completed application on file.

They are currently searching for teachers, librarians, counselors, special education professionals, and more.

To register, click here.