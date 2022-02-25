WACO, Texas – After half a school year, Waco ISD has made the difficult decision to lift the mask mandate.

“Now, here we are. We’re in a different time of this pandemic, and our cases have gone down tremendously,” says Waco ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Dr. Susan Kincannon says, this week alone the district has seen one positive COVID case. The district is working closely with the McLennan County Public Health District as cases continue to increase in the county.

“It’s very much situational, and we will continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic. The good news, obviously, is that more and more people are getting vaccinated,” says Dr. Kincannon.

If the district sees an increase of positive cases.

“The board has the option to make decisions to change or reverse this decision at any point that they decide to do so,” says Dr. Kincannon.

In efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, in the beginning of the school year, Waco ISD along with La Vega, Midway, and McGregor went against governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which encourages mask wearing, but bans mask mandates. The decision had the district facing a lawsuit from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“We are involved in a lawsuit and we will notify the court system that our mask mandate has been lifted and we’ll wait to see how they want to handle that,” says Dr. Kincannon.

Dr. Kincannon says, the mask mandate will continue to be in place until after spring break.

“As so we are shifting from mask mandate to an optional use of masks in our classrooms, in our buildings,” says Dr. Kincannon.