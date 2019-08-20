Waco ISD named ‘District of Distinction’ for visual arts

WACO, Texas – The Texas Art Education Association has named the Waco Independent School District as a “District of Distinction” for the visual arts.

Only 20 districts were selected for this distinction.

Earlier this year, Waco schools from kindergarten to the 12th grades received a total of 78 gold medals in art competitions.

Waco ISD Director of Fine Arts Larry Carpenter says it is working with community organizations and teaching kids how to express themselves that has led to this recognition.

“I knew we had talent, but it is especially exciting to seem them recognized as some of the very best,” says Waco ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Hazel Rowe.