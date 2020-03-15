Waco ISD offers free curbside meals

WACO,Texas- Waco ISD will be providing free curbside pickup meals beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.
To provide additional support to our families during this time, child nutrition staff will offer grab and go breakfast and lunch via curbside service, at select community sites.
“I know this will be a tough time for our families, so it’s vital that our students have access to nutritious meals while our schools are closed,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.
Meals are available to any child in the Greater Waco area, between the ages of 1-18, regardless of where they attend school.
Meals will be located at the following distribution sites:
- Bledsoe Miller Community Center (300 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.),
- Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.),
- Doris Miller Family YMCA (1020 Elm St.),
- Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen),
- Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.),
- Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.),
- Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Dr.),
- Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.),
- Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.),
- South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.),
- St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.), and
- Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.).