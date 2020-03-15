Waco ISD offers free curbside meals

WACO,Texas- Waco ISD will be providing free curbside pickup meals beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

To provide additional support to our families during this time, child nutrition staff will offer grab and go breakfast and lunch via curbside service, at select community sites.

“I know this will be a tough time for our families, so it’s vital that our students have access to nutritious meals while our schools are closed,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

Meals are available to any child in the Greater Waco area, between the ages of 1-18, regardless of where they attend school.

Meals will be located at the following distribution sites: