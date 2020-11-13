Waco ISD offers free testing as schools prepare to reopen

WACO, Texas – Free rapid COVID testing wrapped up Friday evening across the Waco Independent School District for students and staff as COVID numbers rise across the state.

The results of the tests could have some impact on the district’s academic calandar.

Car by car, Waco ISD students and staff drove by Waco High and Univeristy High for free COVID tests. The state issued the rapid tests to the district to assess their case count faster.

Students and parents tell FOX44 the free testing gives them a little more peace of mind before heading back to class.

“I’m just trying to be precautious and safe, because there’s a lot going on,” said a Waco High sophomore.

“I appreciate it for it to be free, so that way they can all just come back to school already and get the learning that they need,” his mother shared.

Those who test positive get their results back quickly.

“Once we have the results entered into the database for this particular test, then that database shoots out a text and an email. If it’s positive, we will be giving those people a call within 15 minutes to walk through the contact tracing process with them,” the district’s director of health services shared.

She says because many are asymptomatic within the first few days of catching COVID, it’s just as important to get folks who feel normal tested, as well.

“Our goal for today is to catch anybody that may be positive before they return to campus on Monday,” she said.

Last week, the Waco ISD administered 437 tests from Wednesday Nov. 4 to Thursday Nov. 12.



According to reports submitted to their school board Thursday night, 21 tests returned positive. Two tests were considered inconclusive.

The results from COVID testing Friday haven’t been released.

The says they make the decision to close schools when they are unable to provide an adequate education and supervision for students in person.

The tests today could determine if the district can keep its schedule on track.

The district says they plan to make an announcement to share any changes to the scheduled re-openings before Monday morning.