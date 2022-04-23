WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Waco ISD has released it’s award winners for the Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards for this school year.

Every year, the district chooses teachers who show amazing excellence in the classroom.

This winners for the 2021 to 2022 school year are Ronda Drake from Alta Vista Elementary School, Sara Tatum from Bells Hill Elementary School, Meagan Garcia from Brook Avenue Elementary, and Angela Low from Cedar Ridge PDS Elementary.

This announcement was made in preparation for the district to announce the district teachers of the year.

Congratulations to all the teachers that won.