Waco ISD Police get early start on safety training

WACO, Texas – Waco ISD Police are working to make sure they stay proactive when it comes to protecting students and staff.

“Safety and security is our number one priority for Waco ISD,” says Jeff Freeman, of the Waco ISD Police Department.

Officers with the department train around this time of year in a program they call “ALERT”: Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid response Training. This training helps officers respond actively to active shooter situations.

“Yearly, we train in these areas so that way we can stay on top of our game as much as we can,” Freeman says.

Another training tool they use is BRST (Burst) training, which is Basic Response Survival Tactics. It covers more of the day-to-day threats of violence officers and students could face.

As a matter of fact, this training will be held this week.

With the frequent active shooter situations throughout the country lately, the officer says as a father and cop, he takes the training seriously.

“Its very disturbing. You take somebody who is mentally unstable, and they go in and choose to do acts of violence against people who are somewhat helpless so to speak. Its very concerning,” Freeman says.

But overall, he knows the training will work in keeping the district safe.

“I feel very confident in our police officers to take care of the children of Waco ISD and the staff members of Waco ISD,” Freeman says.

Waco ISD Police officers will have training on Wednesday and Thursday.