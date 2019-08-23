Waco ISD Police Officer Hosts Back-to-School Bash

WACO, Texas- “We believe that this semester is going to be the best semester ever,” Officer Darius Brown shouted to students in Waco on Thursday.

Darius and his fiancé held a Back-to-School Bash Waco ISD students will be sure to remember.

With music, dancing, games, face painting and food, the couple brought in the school year with some excitement.

“I have a passion for working with youth. I know that there’s a great need for youth to make good decisions, so I want to be apart of that,” says Officer Brown.

Every Thursday, the two hold a mentorship program at the YMCA in Waco. “Building Better Boys” is the mentorship group for the young men and “Grow Girl” for the young women.

They say the bash was thrown to make students amd their parents aware of what’s available for them.

“We talk about school academics. We talk about having a good attitude and attending school,” Officer Brown says.

Over 12 different community groups pitched in to make the event possible.

“Its incredible. We love the support. We love people coming together from all places in the community just to support these kids. It’s the greatest thing,” Micah Root says.

The outreach event also gives students an early look at officers who not only protect, but serve.

“They don’t see me as a police officer who takes bad guys to jail. They see me as Officer Brown. Somebody who cares about them, who shows up for them and who advocates for them,” Officer Brown says.

Root hopes the Back-to-School Bash sends off a great message to the students who attended.

“People are watching you, ready to love you and be a part of your life, and just to have a special place as a teacher or as a role model and just to have a positive outcome in your life,” Root says.