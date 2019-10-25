Waco ISD receives grant to fight violence

WACO, Texas – The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $85.3 million to bolster school security and support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent incident.

Of the nine grant recipients, our very own Waco Independent School District was a recipient of almost half a million dollars.

Attorney General William Barr says, “These federal resources will help to prevent school violence and give our students the support they need to learn, grow, and thrive.”

