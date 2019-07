WACO, Texas – Registration is open for all Waco Independent School District schools for new and returning students.

Students who were enrolled at a Waco ISD school last year can register online.

New students will need to go to their new campus to register. This can be done Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

People will need a proof of address, photo ID of a parent or guardian, immunization records, a student’s birth certificate, and a social security card.