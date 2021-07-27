Waco ISD shares what’s next for G.W. Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas – Earlier this year, the Waco Independent School District discussed plans to close down G.W. Carver Middle School to renovate the campus with the $375 million bond proposal.

“Obviously, that conversation changes a bit after this morning’s fire, but something that the district has identified as, well, the community has identified as a need to replace Carver Middle School,” says Kyle DeBeer, Chief of Staff at Waco ISD.

DeBeer shares what staff and students should expect for the upcoming school year.

“All of the students from Carver go to Indian Spring Middle School. That is, really, the only campus that has enough capacity to serve those students,” DeBeer says.

A big question parents have right now for this school year centers on transportation.

“We’ll make sure parents know about their bus routes well in advance before August 23rd,” says Dr. Robin McDurham, Transformation Waco’s Chief Executive Officer.

The early Tuesday morning fire destroyed everything in the Carver Middle School campus – leaving many teachers without the tools and resources needed for classes.

“We’re going to make sure that the teachers have what they need to start the school year,” says Dr. McDurham.

People in the community say they are thinking of the G.W. Carver Middle School family after this disaster.

“The ones that did teach at Carver and did have plans on teaching at Carver, I’m praying for you. Your family is also in my prayers, as well,” says Carver Middle School alumni Jocelyn Witcher.

In the meantime, Transformation Waco and Waco ISD are working to arrange counseling services for G.W. Carver students and employees, as well as community members, who would like to talk with someone about the fire. Counseling services will be available on Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Estella Maxey Place Apartments – located at 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco.

Transformation Waco is asking teachers for lists of the items and supplies they need. They are also asking the community to help if they can by donating supplies or monetary donations to give to the teachers.

Anyone interested in helping can donate gift cards to Transformation Waco to assist teachers and staff with replacing classroom supplies and other materials which were lost in the fire. Physical gift cards from Walmart, Target or H-E-B can be mailed to or dropped off at Transformation Waco’s office, located at 3005 Edna Avenue in Waco. Electronic gift cards can also be emailed to transformationwaco@wacoisd.org.