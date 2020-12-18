Waco ISD students create art for the community

WACO, Texas – As part of the third annual ARTprenticeship program, Waco Independent School District art students did their part in creating art for the community.

Creative Waco’s primary mission is growing and supporting the artist and cultural life of Waco.

Waco ISD students are making history by passing the half-way point on a large mural art at the TFNB Bank Branch on Elm Avenue.

The program provides so much more than a regular internship – students network with other local youth to create public art for their community.

ARTprenticeship connects young creatives from Waco ISD’s internship with successful professional artists to create new and eye-catching works of art that reflect the history, aspirations, and beauty of our community.