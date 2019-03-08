Waco ISD Superintendent arrested on drug charge

The Waco ISD Board of Trustees has called for a special meeting after learning Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson was arrested in Robertson County for having less than two ounces of marijuana. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

According to DPS, a trooper pulled Dr. Nelson over at 10pm Wednesday night on U.S. 190, just south of Hearn, for driving in the passing lane. The trooper says he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from Dr. Nelson’s vehicle, so he decided to search the SUV. The trooper says that’s when he found the pot.

Board of Trustees President Pat Atkins issued the following statement Thursday night:

“Earlier today, the school board learned that our superintendent was arrested for a misdemeanor last night. We take this seriously, but we want to make sure that we have all of the facts before reaching a conclusion.“

Dr. Nelson’s contract with the school district was extended back in January of 2018 to run until June 1, 2023. He came to WISD from the Laredo Independent School District where he started in 2009, replacing Dr. Bonny Cain who had been with the Waco district six years.

He came at a time when seven campuses were under scrutiny by the state for underperforming and has listed bringing those campuses up to speed as his highest priority.

The district has announced a special meeting for school board members to hear from Dr. Nelson on Tuesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. They went on to say Nelson has not been put on any leave, but will be taking a personal day on Friday.

FOX44 News has been told that Dr. Nelson was released from jail this morning. He has not commented on the allegations at this time.