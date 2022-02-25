WACO, Texas- During the school board meeting Thursday night members voted unanimously to end the mask mandate March 4th.

The school district stood firm on it’s decision to keep it earlier in the year despite a lawsuit from Attorney General Ken Paxton; after Governor Greg Abbott banned Texas schools from enforcing mandates.

Now months later things Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says things have changed.

“That decision was made based on the number of cases decreasing,” Kincannon said.

Kincannon says the first week of school presented 104 positive cases, things began to settle before the Omicron variant spiked cases again.

She says now they are in a different time of the pandemic and have only seen one positive case this week.

“So we are shifting from mask mandate to optional use of mask in our classrooms and in our buildings,” Kincannon said.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District says the Waco School district has done a great job during the pandemic and they support their decision.

However, Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah says there are still things to consider.

‘When I look at it from the Public Health standpoint, we follow the CDC guidance,” Shah said. “Whatever CDC says and the CDC still recommends masking indoors for schools.”

The Health District says it’s hard to predict what will happen when it comes to the different waves of the pandemic and they are hoping this is the last wave.

“It is too early to completely lower your guard. COVID-19 still exist in the community and we still don’t have a complete handle over the situation,” Shah said. “So until then be careful, get vaccinated [and] wear a mask.”

Shah says 54 percent of people over the age of five have been vaccinated and 35 percent have received the booster shot.