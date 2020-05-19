Waco ISD To Allow Two Guests at Graduation After Student Started Online Petition

WACO, Texas – During FOX 44’s 6:00 PM newscast, the Waco Independent School District sent an email saying they will allow two guests at graduation.

However, before this announcement was made, University High student Angela Vega started a petition to make this happen and spoke about it.

“What’s a graduation? What is it if we’re not getting our diplomas, and if our parents only watching us walk the stage?,” says Vega. “They should be able to see, well, I’m not the only one. Like, there’s only one person who says they don’t want that.”

As of May 19th, the petition has gained 1,240 signatures – close to its goal of 1,500.

Last week, the China Spring ISD released its graduation plans – announcing their ceremony will be at Waco ISD’s Football sSadium.

However, the difference is their district is allowing each graduate to have eight guests.

“I was like, ‘How is it possible that China Spring is having a graduation at our stadium and they’re having eight guests to go? What’s the difference between China Spring and us?,’” Vega said.

This prompted her to email Waco ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon. Based on screenshots Vega provided to FOX44, Dr. Kincannon responded that she is “diligently working to put together a great ceremony, and she is working with health experts to ensure proper screening for signs of COVID-19.”

In response to the email, Vega said the superintendent did not tell her anything new and reiterated herself.