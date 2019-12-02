Waco Justice of the Peace warned for her same-sex wedding stance

Waco’s Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 received a public warning Monday about her stance against same-sex marriages.

The State of Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct says the Honorable Dianne Hensley has cast doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.

The commission based the decision on the fact that Judge Hensley and her court staff give all same-sex couples wishing to be married by her a document which state, “I’m sorry, but Judge Hensley has a sincerely held religious belief as a Christian, and will not be able to perform any same sex weddings.” That document also contained a list of people who would officiate a same-sex wedding.

The commission also states that Judge Hensley testified that she would recuse herself from a case in which a party doubted her impartiality on the basis that she publicly refuses to perform same-sex weddings.

