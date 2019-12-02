Waco Justice of the Peace warned for her same-sex wedding stance

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Waco’s Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 received a public warning Monday about her stance against same-sex marriages.

The State of Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct says the Honorable Dianne Hensley has cast doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.

The commission based the decision on the fact that Judge Hensley and her court staff give all same-sex couples wishing to be married by her a document which state, “I’m sorry, but Judge Hensley has a sincerely held religious belief as a Christian, and will not be able to perform any same sex weddings.” That document also contained a list of people who would officiate a same-sex wedding.

The commission also states that Judge Hensley testified that she would recuse herself from a case in which a party doubted her impartiality on the basis that she publicly refuses to perform same-sex weddings.

FOX44 News has reached out to Judge Hensley for comment. When she responds, we will update this report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events