Waco Lion’s Park ‘Kiddieland’ set to be torn down, rebuilt in $2 million project

Waco, TX – A beloved Waco landmark is being torn down as part of a $2 million renovation.

“Kiddieland” at Waco Lion’s Park is being taken down as part of a “strategic planning and rebuilding process,” the City of Waco said in a statement.

The City says that in its future planning process that it intends to “preserve the Waco Lions’ intent and the final project will remain affordable and relevant for Waco families.”

The amusement park, which has been shut down for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was first built in 1952. It is one of many facilities making up Lion’s Park – which also includes a go-kart track, mini golf course and a miniature train running around the park.