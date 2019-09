WACO, Texas – Waco businessman David Willie has donated $2,500 to the McLennan County Cold Case Unit.

The money goes toward paying for officers’ meals and travel expenses when solving cases in other states.

“The biggest hope is that they can make the right moves, go find the people that are still alive, and get some soul happening to the people that were brutalized,” Willie says.

Currently, there are more than 100 open cold cases across McLennan County.