Waco man hit by car and killed, driver leaves the scene

Waco police report a hit and run driver left a 61-year-old man to die in the street Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of North 26th Street at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a man down.

The man was found lying in the road and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man, identified as Dwain Earl Lockhart, had been walking in the area when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

The Waco Police Department Accident Reconstructionist, Crime Scene Unit and Victim Services all assisted at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle that fled the scene call Waco Police at 254-750-7500.