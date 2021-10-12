Waco man killed in an accident along Hwy 84

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident that caused the death of a Waco man Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 37-year-old Larry Valadez was sitting on a trailer that was putting up road signs while traveling southeast on Highway 84 about four miles north of Snyder.

At one point, a wind gust blew in and lifted up the stack of signs. Troopers say Valadez leaned back to hold them down, but then fell off the left side and the trailer ran over him.

Valadez was pronounced dead a the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.