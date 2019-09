WACO, Texas- One man was shot dead in Waco last night.

Yesterday evening, at about 7:30 pm, Waco Officers responded to the 900 block of n. 25th street on a shooting.



A male victim, 46-year-old, Ravis Kennedy was found in an apartment, dead. Kennedy had been shot at least once in the chest.

Witnesses on scene say they saw someone running off, but Waco police are still investigating.