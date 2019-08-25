Waco man organizing benefit for El Paso victims

A Waco man is putting together a benefit for the families of the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

The October 5th show will feature everything from bands to wrestlers.

“Being a Latino myself, I just started crying. I lost it. And it affected me so much,” said R. Bradley Morris, Owner of Royal Goblin Films.

The shooting at a Walmart in El Paso left Morris wondering what he could do to help.

“I feel as though that not just a Latino, but as a Texan this is a time when we really need to pull together and see what we can do to help others,” said Morris.

Morris says he went through a personal trauma where he lost his daughter for one year, and with the holidays approaching, he wants to help anyway he can.

“I can only imagine what its like for these families not to have their loved ones, so if anything I’d like to be able to give them a good holiday and a good Christmas,” said Morris.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to the families of the 22 people who lost their lives earlier this month.

“It doesn’t bring closure, but maybe a little bit of relief,” said Morris.

The event — which will be held at Wills Point Middle School, just East of Dallas — hopes to spread a message of love.

“It’s important to me that we spread the message of whats going on in the world but we don’t have to influence it through hate, we can influence through love and wrestling, and music,” said Morris.

To get involved or learn more about the event call R. Bradley Morris at 254-214-9132.

Tickets to the event will be available soon.