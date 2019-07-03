Waco man recovering after being impaled on a metal fence

What started as an unattended kitchen grease fire turned into Waco firefighters rescuing a man impaled on a nearby fence.

Firefighters from Station 7 went to an apartment at 817 Colcord Tuesday night just before 8pm to put out a fire on a stove top. The apartment’s sprinklers put out the fire, so the firefighters checked to make sure the flames had not spread.

They also made sure the woman in the apartment was ok. She refused an offer to take her to the hospital.

As the firefighters were on the scene, they were notified that a person was impaled on a metal fence at the Villages on 100 N. 6th Street. The firefighters found the man hanging from a metal spire that was sticking through the lower portion of his calf.

Firefighters called AMR while they cut away sections of metal fencing. Once the man was freed from the fence, an ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest. There is no word on his condition or how his leg became impaled on the fence.