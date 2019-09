Waco police say a man has been left paralyzed by a gunshot wound received in a Wednesday night shooting.

Police say they were called to a complex in the 5100 block of Hawthorne about 11:40 p.m. and found 28-year-old William Smith had been shot in the neck as he sat in his car.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remained Thursday.

Police say they believed two men were involved in the shooting incident.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.