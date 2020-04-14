Waco Mayor and McLennan County Judge to Hold Virtual Press Conference

WACO, Texas – Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, along with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Jackson Griggs from the McLennan County Medical Team, will host a Virtual Press Conference.

The press conference will be held on Wednesday, April 15 from the Bosque Theater in the Waco Convention Center.

The three will be observing greater than required social distancing during the press conference and no media will be allowed in the room. The press conference will be telecast live over Spectrum Channel 10 and in HD on Grande Channel 810.

It will also be carried live on livestream at www.wccc.tv, but there will be a delay of up to 45 seconds.

A full Spanish translated version will air later Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.