Waco-McLennan County has a waitlist of over 20,000 for the COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, Texas – At the weekly McLennan County press conference, Judge Scott Felton shared the growing waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We have over 20,000 people on the Health District waitlist, and it will take us many clinics to serve that many people,” Felton said.

While the list is growing, the community is still advised to register. At the two-day clinic, the Waco- McLennan County Health District was able to administer the vaccine to 1,618 people.

Mayor Dillon Meek said the county has received another 1,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and will host a weekend clinic Thursday through Saturday for people unable to come during the week. The clinic will take place at the Waco Convention Center.

“We did not open our registration portal for this clinic,” Meek said. “Staff worked with the waitlist to schedule appointments, and reached out by email and by phone to the contact information provided in the waitlist.”

Meeks says staff are working diligently to make sure it’s fair and equitable for everyone due to the high volume of requests.

“We will continue to get consistent shipments of the vaccine allocations from the state, and we will continue to move through the waitlist and host clinics,” Meek said.

Meek said with a waitlist over over 20,000 people – this is a testament of how well the citizens are responding, and that Waco should be proud.

“Your Waco Health District is committed to working through this list, and you should know that by signing up you are helping Waco understand who needs a vaccine and how best to get it,” Meek said.

For updates, and to register for the waitlist, you can visit covidwaco.com.