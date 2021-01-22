Waco-McLennan County Health District awaits results of COVID-19 survey

WACO, Texas – The seven-day survey created by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has ended – now awaiting the final data.

The survey was created to better understand the communities’ interest on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as any concerns which might impact locals’ vaccination rates.

The survey was available on the www.COVIDwaco.com website January 13th through January 20th. Kelly Craine, with the McLennan County Health District, said the response from the community has been great.

“It has been really good. I know at the last count, which was Tuesday, we had over 500 responses,” Craine said.

The ten-question survey covered, “Do you want to get the vaccine?” and “Where do you find your trusted information?” Craine says hopefully this is the first of many. This one was simple – creating a baseline for future detailed surveys.

“We can determine what other surveys to do and different outreach,” Craine said.

The survey results are currently being analyzed by epidemiologists, and the results will be available next Wednesday.