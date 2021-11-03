Waco-McLennan County Health District offering Pfizer vaccinations for kids 5-11 starting Friday

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

WACO, Texas- The wait for many parents is over as the CDC announces kids ages 5-11 can now get the Pfizer vaccine soon as possible.

Waco- McLennan County Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine says they already getting calls from parents who want their kids vaccinated.

“We will be ready on Friday,” Craine said. “We will be offering the vaccine at our Health District location it’s walk-in you don’t even need an appointment, you can come in and bring your children and get them vaccinated.”

The Health District will also have the shots for children available at the following vaccination clinics:

China Springs Intermediate Saturday, November 6th

First United Methodist Church, Sunday, November 7th

“Every day this weekend you will have a chance to make sure your kids get vaccinated,” Craine said.

