Waco-McLennan County Health District resumes vaccinations after closing

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – After closing Thursday due to weather conditions, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has resumed vaccination appointments.

Kelly Craine of the McLennan County Health District says the wintry weather forced them to close.

“The weather conditions were getting worse,” Craine said. “We really felt it was best if we closed. For the safety of our clients, and for the safety of all of our staff and volunteers.”

After a day of being closed, the vaccination clinic resumed at the Waco Convention Center Friday – from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – with a delayed start to give people more time.

“We are taking care of anyone that did not receive a dose yesterday,” Craine said. “We can take care of them today or on Saturday. We will also be open on Saturday.”

The Health District says the scheduled appointments will remain the same on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – unless the weather changes this.

“We will do what we did yesterday – send out a press release, send out text messages, emails, and phone calls to everyone that had an appointment,” Craine said. “To make sure they knew what was going on, and that they shouldn’t have to arrive.”

The Health District has also made adjustments to the waiting process for the freezing weather.

“Even if you come to the door, you won’t have to wait outside,” Craine said. “There is not going to be any outside lines. We just arranged it where we have plenty of space for everyone and can still social distance.”

With another chance of winter conditions, Craine says they are still expected to receive the shipment of Pfizer vaccines from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“That’s what we are expecting. DSHS has done a great job with making sure that the vaccine gets out,” Craine said. “We are going to give them grace, cause we know there is a lot of craziness going on with the weather. But we are confident that DSHS is going to be able to make their shipment agreements.”