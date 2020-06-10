Waco-McLennan County leaders talk COVID-19 response during press conference

WACO, Texas – Though the world is focused on other major stories right now, Waco and McLennan County leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

They held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, where they detailed there are three new cases in the area – two of those cases are in critical condition.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver says we have seen an uptick in cases after every major opening in Gov. Greg Abbott’s state re-opening plan.

Right now, we are in Stage Three – and come Friday, even more easing of restrictions is planned with restaurants being able to ramp up their capacities to 75 percent.

As more regulations are relaxed, Mayor Deaver says we must not become complacent and we should continue to take care of ourselves and loved ones.

“I am concerned that the denominator of cases completed is much larger right now because of the testing that we have been doing at the nursing homes, and most of those tests have come back negative. And so, we have had other cases in the county that have tested positive recently in larger numbers than we are used to. So that positivity rate, if we weren’t doing the nursing home testing, I think might be on the rise right now. But again, we are still so low in the total test count that I think we are doing okay. But it definitely bares watching in my mind,” said Mayor Deaver during the press conference.

This comes as the nation continues to gather in large groups to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Although we haven’t seen a dramatic spike in McLennan County due to rallies or marches, experts say we could be seeing this impact in the next week or two.

Gathering in large groups is not ideal amid a pandemic.

But those who are participating are encouraged to try and stay six feet away from others – and when that is not an option, wear a face covering that not only covers your nose and mouth, but that has no significant openings.

Dr. Jackson Griggs with the Family Health Center says 2,600 droplets per second come out when you are talking, even more when you are yelling, and 40,000 come out when you sneeze.

“Teenagers and young adults, you could be the vector. You could be the carrier of this virus. It’s you transmitting the virus to two people, who in turn transmit it to two more, etc. That leads to that virus sneaking its way into the nursing home or getting into this arena, or that arena where there are people who are at-risk. So I think just really diligent communication with younger populations, in particularly to physically distance, could be a key,” said Dr. Griggs during the press conference.

Leaders say although these demonstrators are meeting outside, COVID-19 will continue to be a concern until the pandemic is over.