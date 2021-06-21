Waco-McLennan County Public Health District celebrating HIV Testing Day on June 25th

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be celebrating National HIV Testing Day.

The event happens this Friday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Health District office – located at 225 W. Waco Drive. Free rapid testing will be available, and gift cards and goodie bags will be given away while supplies last. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.

This year’s national theme is “My Test, My Way” – because there are now more testing options than ever before. The district says knowing your HIV status and connecting to treatment or prevention can help you stay healthy.

If you would like more information on HIV and AIDS, you can contact the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at 254-750-5499.

Source: City of Waco