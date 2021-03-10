Waco-McLennan County Public Health District collaborates with Waco ISD, ESC Region 12 and Ascension Providence Hospital to vaccinate school employees

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is collaborating with the Waco

Independent School District, Education Service Center Region 12, and Ascension Providence Hospital to arrange for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to nearly 4,700 school employees throughout

McLennan County. Vaccinations will begin on March 11th.

Eight school districts and ESC Region 12 staff will participate in the vaccination effort, including the

Bosqueville, Connally, China Spring, Crawford, La Vega, Midway, Robinson and Waco Independent

School Districts. Ascension Providence will be providing 1,500 Pfizer first doses of vaccine to help meet the demand and the Health District will administer the vaccine at the weekly drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

As directed by the Texas Department of State Health Services on March 3rd, the COVID-19 vaccine is

available to those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs including teachers, staff, and bus drivers and those who work as or for licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District