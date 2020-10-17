Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Saturday.

Seventy-four of the 109 cases are from surge testing.

The total number of cases to date is 9,399.  There are 585 estimated active cases, and 8,677 estimated cases who have recovered.

Fifty-eight cases are hospitalized. Of the 58 hospitalized, 47 cases are McLennan County residents. Fifteen cases are on ventilators. 

Three additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, a 79-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman. There has been a total of 137 deaths in McLennan County. 

