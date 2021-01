WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with six additional deaths.

The total number of cases to date is 20,594. There are 1,346 estimated active cases, and 18,940 estimated cases who have recovered.

One hundred and forty-six cases are hospitalized. Of the 146 hospitalized, 90 cases are McLennan County residents. Twenty are on ventilators.

Sadly, six additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 308.