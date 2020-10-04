Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday, a 61-year-old man.

The total number of cases to date is 8,411. 

There are 441 estimated active cases, and 7,852 estimated cases who have recovered.

Forty-four cases are hospitalized. Of the 44 hospitalized, 35 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has be recorded. There has been a total of 118 deaths in McLennan County.

