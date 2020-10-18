Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and one additional death.

The total number of cases to date is 9,431. There are 524 estimated active cases, and 8,769 estimated cases who have recovered.

Fifty-five cases are hospitalized. Of the 55 hospitalized, 45 cases are McLennan County residents. Thirteen cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has been reported due to COVID-19, an 81-year-old man. There has been a total of 138 deaths in McLennan County.