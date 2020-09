WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,520.

There are 332 estimated active cases, and 7,091 estimated cases who have recovered.

Forty-three cases are hospitalized. Of the 43 hospitalized, 37 cases are McLennan County residents. 10 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total 97 deaths in McLennan County.