Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths Sunday

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of cases to date is 9,893.  There are 533 estimated active cases, and 9,211 estimated cases who have recovered.

Forty-five cases are hospitalized. Of the 45 hospitalized, 33 cases are McLennan County residents. Six cases are on ventilators. 

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, a 78-year-old female and a 93-year-old female. There has been a total of 149 deaths in McLennan County. 

