WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 60 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases in the area to 23,200. The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 28, 2021 was 22.53%.

The county says there are 792 active cases right now. 22,049 cases have recovered, and 97 people are hospitalized, of those 67 are McLennan County residents.

The total number of deaths is 359.